Drake’s high-school notebook to be auctioned off for thousands of dollars

How much would you pay to have Drake’s old notebook?

A memorabilia dealership estimates that Drake’s high-school notebook is worth $35,000 and is scheduled to be auctioned off.

The 20-year-old notebook was found in the garbage outside Drake’s grandpa’s furniture store. Talk about finding gold!

If you are the lucky buyer, you will get a notebook filled with ‘must have items’ and juvenile raps.

Does anyone have an extra $35,000 lying around?