Listen Live
Breaking News
twitter

There’s a Drake version of Monopoly

Jax August 23, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, JAX Blogs Leave a comment

Pass Go, collect $20. God’s Plan. THIS IS NOT A FAKE. THIS IS REAL. I REPEAT. THIS IS REAL. 

Scotiabank Arena was so proud to host their own hometown 6ix god that they developed their own custom Drake Monopoly edition.

Check this out!!

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2018, Y107. All Rights Reserved.