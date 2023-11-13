Drake & J. Cole – March 2, 2024 – T-Mobile

We’ve been waiting a long time for this, and clearly it’s worth the wait!

DRAKE IS GOING ON TOUR in 2024!!! And he’s bringing J. Cole for the “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” tour. It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? follows Drake’s highly successful return to the stage with his 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour, which saw Drake play 50 sold-out arena shows across North America throughout the summer and fall. Most recently, Drake released his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs via OVO Sound and Republic Records. The tour will launch in Denver January 18th, stopping in STL and KC before wrapping up March 27 in Birmingham.

This is going to be one of those can’t miss shows, and we’re sure tickets will go FAST!

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, Nov. 17th, at 11am CST. For KC tickets, click here.

The tour will also play the Enterprise Center in STL on Monday, February 12.

Of course, we’ve always got your back, as Kristin will let you beat the box-office, with a chance to win a pair of tickets to the KC Show with her each afternoon at 4:45p all week. Listen to win!