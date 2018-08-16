Drizzy, Do You Love Me? Come and See Me.

We would do just about anything for kids who are going through unfortunate situations. So we ask you to help us on this one, because Drake NEEDS to see it.

Meet Sophie! She’s a 10 yr old girl in Chicago who is awaiting a heart transplant at the Children’s Hospital there. We know from our years of doing the Miracles for Kids Radiothon, these kids are soooo special, and they don’t ask for much. As for Sophie, she’s asking for that new heart, and one other special request: A visit from Drake! And how else do you ask him? With an “In My Feelings Challenge” video of course.

Drake will be in Chicago for a concert THIS WEEKEND, so time is tight on this. BTW, it’s also Sophie’s 11th birthday Saturday, so you know… DRAKE, you’re kinda obligated.

Share the story. Let’s take it viral and get Sophie her wish.

From the hospital: