Drake Concert Postponed for Kansas City

Those hoping to see Drake’s “Aubrey and the Three Amigos” Tour with Migos tonight in Kansas City will have to wait a bit longer. In a statement from Live Nation we just received at 10:30a this morning, the tour has been postponed due to “Production issues”.

Tonight’s show scheduled for the Sprint Center in Kansas City has been pushed back to this Sunday, Aug. 12th. So, you won’t have to wait TOO much longer. Tickets for tonight will be honored on Sunday.

As a side note, the St. Paul date has also been affected. The reschedule date for that show has not yet been announced.

Limited tickets are still available here.