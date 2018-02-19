Listen Live
Drake changes the music video game with God's Plan
Image via Getty/Dave Simpson

Drake Changes The Game With God’s Plan Music Video

Jordan February 19, 2018

God’s Plan

Drake released his music video for God’s Plan this past Friday, and it has changed the game for music videos. The budget for the music video was around $1 Million however, Drake gave it all away! The video displays many random acts of kindness, from donating to a high school, to giving people cars and sending them on shopping sprees Drizzy paid for it all.

Drakes latest music video also inspired him to launch a new challenge for the internet. Drake made it clear that he is no fan of the online “challenges” however, he wants to start a special one.

Go out and do something special for someone, anything, just bring joy to someone’s life and be sure to tag Drake so he can see it. Check out the video below! 

 

