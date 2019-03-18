Is a ‘Drake and Josh’ Reunion Happening?

It looks like the early 2000’s are coming back! Not only are the Jonas Brothers reuniting, but it looks like Drake Bell and Josh Peck are as well!

A LOT has happened since ‘Drake and Josh’ went off the air in 2007. Josh got married and had a baby, Drake released new music and there was even a small feud between the two of them when Drake did not get invited to Josh’s wedding.

The duo seems to have made up because during a recent red carpet appearance, Drake confirmed that he is working with Josh on a new television show, “Josh and I have been talking and he’s come up with some cool ideas. And, yeah I can’t really go into exactly what we’re doing but it’s going to be really cool and exciting. I’m really excited to do it.”

Unfortunately for fans of ‘Drake and Josh’, it looks like their project is not going to be a reboot of the popular Nickelodeon series. However, Drake did promise the new show will be something very cool and creative. People Magazine also claims it’s going to be more adult and really funny.

No word yet on a release date.

What other early 2000’s television show would you like to see a reboot of????