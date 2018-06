Drake has been teasing his upcoming album Scorpion left and right. there have been hints that the record might be a double feature. Billboards have been spotted around Toronto about the album and everyone is trying to decipher the messages. One reads ‘A side B side”, while another shows a scorpion and an owl.

The feature could potentially be a double album, why else would Drake be teasing it so much? However, we all could be looking way to into this! Check out the latest teaser below!