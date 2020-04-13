Doris @ Central Bank

I work with a wonderful woman named Doris. She is a part-time employee at Central Bank and has her own massage business. Since she has had to temporarily close her Loving Hands Massage she was looking for something meaningful to do to fill her time. Doris has been picking up trash at Binder Lake and other locations around Jefferson City. She has hauled a tremendous amount of trash from the lake, shores, and trails. This has become her new daily routine. She has such a big heart and loves Mother Earth. Her dedication to this project is truly admirable!

From Jennifer