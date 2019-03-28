Y107’s Dollar Bill Swap Is Back!

Listen Live
Carson March 28, 2019 Contests, Y107 Blogs 20 Comments

You’ve been waiting… and waiting… and waiting. But finally the day has returned! Pull out those singles as the Y107 Dollar Bill Swap is back!

If you’re not familiar with the Dollar Bill Swap, it’s really easy! Wherever you go, be getting change in singles, and STOP spending your singles. Then look at the serial number of each one very carefully. If you see 1-0-6-9 in consecutive order, HOLD ON TO IT!

Then join Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show each morning at 8a, and listen for your chance to be caller 7. We’ll ask you to pull out that bill and read off the serial number. As long as 1-0-6-9 is in consecutive order, you’ll have the chance to trade that bill in for $107! 

 It all starts FRIDAY, March 29th. 

Got that bill ready?

FAQ

  • Can it be a $5 or another denomination?
    • Nope.  It has to be a one dollar bill.
  • Do the numbers have to be in order?
    • Yes. 1-0-6-9 in order.
  • What if I have 1-0-7 in order? Do I still win?
    • Nope. It has to be 1-0-6-9 in order.
  • Do the numbers have to be in a certain place on the serial number?
    • Nope. They can be at the beginning, middle, or end, but they MUST be IN ORDER.
  • What happens if I lose the Dollar Bill after winning?
    • Unfortunately, you MUST have the physical dollar bill matching the serial number you gave us to swap out for your check. 
  • What number do I call to win?
    • Call either 441-Y107 (9107) or 800-500-Y107

  1. Carson
    December 12, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Hold on to it Amanda. History says it comes up in the Spring…

  2. Amanda
    December 11, 2018 at 2:38 am

    When will we have a chance at this again? I have one!

  3. Carson
    July 5, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Nope. There can not be a number interrupting it.

  4. Carson
    July 5, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Unfortunately no.

  5. Brandon
    June 29, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Can it be backwards 9601?

  6. Damien Austin
    June 27, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Is 10629 considered being in concetive order?

  7. cosmo
    April 30, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Always up in the air. Just tuck it away safe. 🙂

  8. Alex
    April 28, 2018 at 12:02 am

    When will it start back up? After years of searching my boyfriends finally found one.

  9. cosmo
    April 25, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    That’s right Misty. Unfortunately the Dollar Bill Swap has ended for now.

  10. Misty Vandivor
    April 25, 2018 at 9:47 am

    I’m a VIP but did not get email today???

  11. Brenda
    April 24, 2018 at 9:07 am

    I just won last Wednesday. Thank you very much! You said the money will not be available till Friday and then I have a week to pick it up. My question is, is that a week from the day I won it on Wednesday, or a week from Friday the day you said it would be available to be picked up?

  12. Carson
    April 23, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Must be 1-0-6-9 in consecutive order.

  13. cosmo
    April 18, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Hey Brenda. Once every 30 days, especially on the bigger prizes. Sorry.

  14. Brenda
    April 18, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Can I win more than once a day, week, month? If I have more than one winning dollar bill can I play again even though I just won?

  15. Carson
    April 12, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Hey Debra, our records show it was indeed sent at 7:00am each day. Yesterday you opened the one for the 10th though, instead of the 11th. Today’s hasn’t been opened yet. You might want to double check the junk box. I know hotmail also has a weird way of prioritizing and dividing up e-mails into “focused” and “other”. It might be in that other category.

  16. Debra Mueller
    April 11, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Didn’t receive the email this morning with approximate times for the dollar bill swap even though I am a YVIP.

  17. Carson
    April 9, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Driver’s life? Needs to be on a $1 bill unfortunately.

  18. Elle
    April 9, 2018 at 8:34 am

    What if I have it on my drivers life?

  19. Carson
    April 6, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Hey Jason, that happens often unfortunately. The phone system can only handle so many calls. Many will get the busy signal. But with so many people calling in, eventually the system will hit overload and start rejecting with the message you heard. All we can tell you is keep trying.

  20. Jason Allabaugh
    April 6, 2018 at 8:25 am

    I’ve tried calling several times and keep getting a recording saying number is not working. 573-441-9107 I am wanting to do the dollar bill swap.

