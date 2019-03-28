Y107’s Dollar Bill Swap Is Back!

You’ve been waiting… and waiting… and waiting. But finally the day has returned! Pull out those singles as the Y107 Dollar Bill Swap is back!
If you’re not familiar with the Dollar Bill Swap, it’s really easy! Wherever you go, be getting change in singles, and STOP spending your singles. Then look at the serial number of each one very carefully. If you see 1-0-6-9 in consecutive order, HOLD ON TO IT!
Then join Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show each morning at 8a, and listen for your chance to be caller 7. We’ll ask you to pull out that bill and read off the serial number. As long as 1-0-6-9 is in consecutive order, you’ll have the chance to trade that bill in for $107!
It all starts FRIDAY, March 29th.
Got that bill ready?
FAQ
- Can it be a $5 or another denomination?
- Nope. It has to be a one dollar bill.
- Do the numbers have to be in order?
- Yes. 1-0-6-9 in order.
- What if I have 1-0-7 in order? Do I still win?
- Nope. It has to be 1-0-6-9 in order.
- Do the numbers have to be in a certain place on the serial number?
- Nope. They can be at the beginning, middle, or end, but they MUST be IN ORDER.
- What happens if I lose the Dollar Bill after winning?
- Unfortunately, you MUST have the physical dollar bill matching the serial number you gave us to swap out for your check.
- What number do I call to win?
- Call either 441-Y107 (9107) or 800-500-Y107
Hold on to it Amanda. History says it comes up in the Spring…
When will we have a chance at this again? I have one!
Nope. There can not be a number interrupting it.
Unfortunately no.
Can it be backwards 9601?
Is 10629 considered being in concetive order?
Always up in the air. Just tuck it away safe. 🙂
When will it start back up? After years of searching my boyfriends finally found one.
That’s right Misty. Unfortunately the Dollar Bill Swap has ended for now.
I’m a VIP but did not get email today???
I just won last Wednesday. Thank you very much! You said the money will not be available till Friday and then I have a week to pick it up. My question is, is that a week from the day I won it on Wednesday, or a week from Friday the day you said it would be available to be picked up?
Must be 1-0-6-9 in consecutive order.
Hey Brenda. Once every 30 days, especially on the bigger prizes. Sorry.
Can I win more than once a day, week, month? If I have more than one winning dollar bill can I play again even though I just won?
Hey Debra, our records show it was indeed sent at 7:00am each day. Yesterday you opened the one for the 10th though, instead of the 11th. Today’s hasn’t been opened yet. You might want to double check the junk box. I know hotmail also has a weird way of prioritizing and dividing up e-mails into “focused” and “other”. It might be in that other category.
Didn’t receive the email this morning with approximate times for the dollar bill swap even though I am a YVIP.
Driver’s life? Needs to be on a $1 bill unfortunately.
What if I have it on my drivers life?
Hey Jason, that happens often unfortunately. The phone system can only handle so many calls. Many will get the busy signal. But with so many people calling in, eventually the system will hit overload and start rejecting with the message you heard. All we can tell you is keep trying.
I’ve tried calling several times and keep getting a recording saying number is not working. 573-441-9107 I am wanting to do the dollar bill swap.