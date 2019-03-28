Y107’s Dollar Bill Swap Is Back!

You’ve been waiting… and waiting… and waiting. But finally the day has returned! Pull out those singles as the Y107 Dollar Bill Swap is back!

If you’re not familiar with the Dollar Bill Swap, it’s really easy! Wherever you go, be getting change in singles, and STOP spending your singles. Then look at the serial number of each one very carefully. If you see 1-0-6-9 in consecutive order, HOLD ON TO IT!

Then join Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show each morning at 8a, and listen for your chance to be caller 7. We’ll ask you to pull out that bill and read off the serial number. As long as 1-0-6-9 is in consecutive order, you’ll have the chance to trade that bill in for $107!

It all starts FRIDAY, March 29th.

Got that bill ready?

FAQ