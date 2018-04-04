It’s Dollar Bill Swap Time!

You’ve been waiting… and waiting… and waiting. But finally the day has returned! Pull out those singles as the Y107 Dollar Bill Swap is back!

No one, NO ONE, will promise you an over 100% return on your investment. And if they do, they’re probably lying. We’re not! If you’re not familiar with the Dollar Bill Swap, it’s really easy! Wherever you go, be getting change in singles, as STOP spending your singles. Then look at the serial number of each one very carefully. If you see 1-0-6-9 in consecutive order, HOLD ON TO IT!

Then listen twice a weekday for your chance to be caller 7. We’ll ask you to pull out that bill and read off the serial number. As long as 1-0-6-9 is in consecutive order, you’ll have the chance to trade that bill in for $107!

Again, we’ll play twice a day. As for what times, THAT we’re not telling. Well, not unless you’re a Y107 YVIP. They will be e-mailed the approximate times each morning around 7a. It all starts FRIDAY, April 6th.

And just cause you’re reading this, we’ll let you know the very first chance you’ll be able to win. That’s around 8:20a Friday, April 6th. Got that bill ready?

FAQ