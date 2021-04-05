This Doggo Can do MATH!!

This dog is literally SUPER smart! Akira is a six-year-old Shiba Inu that his dog mom, Monica, wanted to keep stimulated during the pandemic lockdown when walks and play wasn’t enough, so she started teaching him words on flash cards!

Like, my doggo, Tiani, has a button board (inspired by the hunger4words instagram account) so she can tell us when she wants to go outside, get pets, play, and other things, but math? I couldn’t teach her math if I WANTED to, because… well… there’s a reason I went into radio. I’m not so good at the mathing.

Check out Akira and all he can do here: