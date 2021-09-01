This Dog Fakes Dead to Avoid Going Outside in the Rain

This very clever dog reminds me of my girl.

River was adopted from a shelter, so they don’t know her breed, but they think she may have some Australian Shephard and maybe Border Collie, which are both smart dogs and completely makes sense as to why River is so clever here.

The typical order of events for River’s family, is that she gets let out at night to go to the bathroom right before bed, but on this particular night, it was raining. River HATES rain. So she decided to play dead so she wouldn’t have to go!

Take a look at this video, it’ll make you smile!