Stray dog sleeping on its back. Old dog lying on the street. Brown Dog playing dead. Aged steet dog with scary teeth.
shutterstock/DilaraD

This Dog Fakes Dead to Avoid Going Outside in the Rain

Kristin Monica 21 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

This very clever dog reminds me of my girl.

River was adopted from a shelter, so they don’t know her breed, but they think she may have some Australian Shephard and maybe Border Collie, which are both smart dogs and completely makes sense as to why River is so clever here.

The typical order of events for River’s family, is that she gets let out at night to go to the bathroom right before bed, but on this particular night, it was raining. River HATES rain. So she decided to play dead so she wouldn’t have to go!

Take a look at this video, it’ll make you smile!

