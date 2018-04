DODGEBALL: Cosmo and Jax VS McIntire Elementary

Just take a guess who won…

McIntire Elementary put out the challenge. Cosmo and Jax from Cosmo and The Y107 Morning Show answered the call. Terribly.

Jax injured his foot just minutes in BEFORE THE GAME.

PLAYING TAG. dont ask…

But was a champ and got back out on the field. Cosmo’s competitive side took over as he commanded his team to victory.

Thanks for having us, McIntire Elementary!