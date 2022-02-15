Doctor Strange 2 Trailer

The newest Dr. Strange Trailer dropped Sunday, and MAN is it exciting!

We’ve been waiting for THIS Marvel movie since WandaVision made it pretty clear it was going to be a big one. The subtitle alone, the Multiverse of Madness, was pretty much a giant arrow to where the next phase of Marvel was going, which was really confirmed in Loki and even What If (man we ALL thought that one was just for fun, and here’s What If’s Dr. Strange in this trailer, c’mon now, Marvel), and then SUPER confirmed in the newest Spider Man!

Anyway, May 6th. We’ll see ya there.