Do You Need A Cry Closet?

Jax April 25, 2018 JAX Blogs, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

You may be wondering ‘What is a cry closet?’ Good question. We didn’t know until today.. But we’re so glad we do. Could you use this? 

The idea is simple. Take a confession booth. Wall it up. Fill it with stuffed animals and despair. And voila. Your cry closet is ready. 

The University of Utah installed this as an artist piece in it’s library and it’s been quite a hit. 

Filled with the broken dreams of failed exams, missed papers, and stressed out tears, the cry closet serves as a safe space for those who feel like they’re on the verge of a breakdown. So if you’re about to mentally collapse and can’t make it to the bathroom, the cry closet is here for you. 

One thing’s for sure. 

Someone’s definitely going to try and bang in there.

Because college. 

 

