Adam Sandler
Do YOU look like Adam Sandler?

Liz September 30, 2019

Do you think you look like a celebrity? 

Apparently, aLOT of people think they look like Adam Sandler! 

And now, a Facebook group called, ‘People Who Sort Of Look Like Adam Sandler But Aren’t Adam Sandler’ has over 273,000 followers who rate the actor’s doppelgangers on a 1-10 scale. 

The page has been around for years and has compared the comedian to other celebrities and “regular” people. 

Posted by People who sort of look like Adam Sandler but aren't Adam Sandler on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

I wonder who Adam Sandler thinks he looks like the most? 

 

