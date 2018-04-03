DO NOT DO THE CONDOM SNORTING CHALLENGE

Probably the dumbest thing since eating Tide Pods, the Condom Snorting Challenge is the latest ‘challenge’ to roll through Missouri.

You take a condom, unwrap it, stick it up one nostril and inhale until you pull it out of your nose. That’s what this ‘challenge’ is. Here’s a dumb video showing a dumb person doing this dumb thing. DO NOT DO THIS.

The dangers of this seem to be common sense. Generally, sticking anything that isn’t digestable inside your body is a bad idea.

NOW, most teens are most likely not doing this stupid thing. In fact, this was a trend in 2013 that has made a resurgence almost five years later. BUT, it’s worth knowing that this is a bad idea.

WEARING CONDOMS GOOD.

SNORTING CONDOMS BAD.

I’m glad we cleared that up. – jax.