DJ Khaled is back along with the dream team of the hit ‘Im The One’, minus Lil Wayne however. No word on whether there was a falling out between Weezy and Khaled or if Weezy was just too busy. Will ‘No Brainer’ hit the charts at #1? Only time will tell, but with these artists back on the track… if it ain’t broke don’t fix it!! Check out the music video to the single below!