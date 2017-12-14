DJ Earworm “United State of Pop 2017 (How We Do It)”

What was your favorite song of 2017? DJ Earworm has dropped his annual mix and video!
DJ Earworm mixes that years hottest 25 songs into one mega-mix! Full track list below
Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug – “Havana”
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
Charlie Puth – Attention
DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
French Montana Featuring Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Future – “Mask Off”
Imagine Dragons – “Believer”
Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”
James Arthur – “Say You Won’t Let Go”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”
Lil Uzi Vert – “XO TOUR Llif3”
Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee”
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”
Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage – “Rockstar”
Post Malone Featuring Quavo – “Congratulations”
Sam Hunt – “Body Like A Back Road”
Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”