SO MANY SONGS come out every year it’s almost hard to remember, but DJ Earworm always mashes them together in one song at the end of the year. This year, his United States of Pop kicks off with Olivia Rodrigo’s Déjà vu lyric “Strawberry Ice Cream” and builds from there, which is also what he titled 2021’s mashup! Here’s the song:

Anyone else craving strawberry ice cream, now, or is that just me?