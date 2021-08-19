Disney Parks Introducing Genie

If you’ve ever gone to Disney World or Disney Land, one thing you know for certain is that you’re going to wait in lines a LOT. Disney has worked over the years to improve this process, including adding the Fast Pass!

But now they’re revamping the WHOLE THING! They’re doing away with the Fast Pass and implementing Genie! It’s kind of a park concierge service on your phone and it’s actually FREE, but there is an upgraded version called Genie + that’s $15/ticket/day.

This takes organization and planning to a whole new level, and for people like me, this is AWESOME! You tell the app what kinds of thinks you want to do or focus on, whether it’s rides, food, or experiences, and it looks at attraction times, line lengths, restaurants, and pops out a whole itinerary to maximize your park experience! It makes reservations for you and holds your place in line, it’s a planners dream! All the scheduled out fun without the time and energy of actually planning!

If you’ve got Disney on your visit list soon, this is definitely worth the look! Here’s the whole video explaining the new service that starts this fall!

What do you think? Will you use this?