Disney is making history with their first black live-action prince

Disney is making history with the casting decision in their upcoming movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

The company just announced they will be casting Niles Fitch as the first live-action black prince!

If you’re scratching your head, wondering where you’ve seen Niles Fitch before….he plays the younger version of Randall in This Is Us.

Disney + said the film will follow a group of “extraordinary” second-born royals who hold “super-human powers” and have a responsibility to keep the world safe. And to learn how to use their powers properly, they must attend a special school.

The best part is, we won’t have to wait much longer for the new movie! It’s scheduled to premiere on July 17th!

Watch the trailer below!