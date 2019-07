Disney has found their new Ariel

A new Ariel has been cast for the live-action film!

19-year-old Halle Bailey will take on the iconic role in the live-action adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

You might have already seen Halle in Freeform’s ‘Grown-ish’ and with Queen Latifah in ‘Last Holiday.’

Deep down, I’ve always wanted to be Ariel but I think Halle will do a great job!

No word yet on who will play Prince Eric.