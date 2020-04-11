Disney Family Singalong airs Thursday!

Start clearing your throat and begin to practice your singing because a Disney Family singalong is happening!

This will arguably be the best night of quarantine!

Songs from Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Moana are all set to be a part of the special. Plus Ryan Seacrest will be hosting!

So many celebrities will be participating from their homes like John Stamos, Christina Aguilera and Kristen Chenoweth.

Throughout the special, PSA’s will be aired to raise awareness about FeedingAmerica.org and how you can help combat the coronavirus.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music,” Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, said of the special in a press statement. “We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can.”

Find the special Thursday night on ABC at 7 p.m.