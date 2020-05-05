Disney Family Singalong Part 2

This Sunday night ABC is bringing it back! Your favorite stars all singing their favorite Disney classics!

Y107’s own Ryan Seacrest will be hosting this Sunday night at 6pm on ABC 17.

Will Beyonce make another surprise appearance?

Here is the full schedule:

Idina Menzel and Ben Platt – ‘A Whole New World’

Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose – ‘Almost There’

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner featuring Donald Glover and Walter Russell III – ‘Hakuna Matata’

Halsey – ‘Part Of Your World’

Rebel Wilson – ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’

Miguel – ‘Remember Me’

Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert – ‘Step in Time’ and ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’

Shakira – ‘Try Everything’

Josh Gad – ‘When I am Older’

Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland – ‘You’ll be in my Heart’

Keke Palmer – ‘Zero to Hero’