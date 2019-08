Another Disney classic is getting a live-action remake!

Disney is releasing ‘Lady and the Tramp’ on November 12th to their new streaming service, Disney+.

The best part is, all the dogs featured in the film are real life shelter animals.

Justin Theroux will voice Tramp and Tessa Thompson will play Lady.

After ‘The Lion King’ success, this is bound to be a smash!

Already cooking my spaghetti and meatballs to get ready for the movie.