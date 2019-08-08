Diplo had an airplane mishap and lived to tell the tale…in the weirdest way he could

The windshield on Diplo’s tiedye jet cracked. To let us know that he’s fine he posted this on Instagram:
Dear Colombus and Minneapolis, my jet window just cracked open and the pilots are wearing masks so not sure ill make my shows tonight but they left the wifi on so I'm just going to sit in the back and smoke toad venom and Vlog. I just bought this cool vest in Dallas at a thrift store ….. Also i never told you this but I might by gay… Update : we landed and no one died I still might be gay but I'm definitely not going to tye die anymore jets..