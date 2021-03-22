Detox from Digital for 24 Hours and You Could Earn $2400!

Check your screen time right now on your phone. How much time per day do you spend on it total? What about on social media?

According to Reviews.org, the average American picks up their phone once every six waking minutes. Most have multiple screens they look at per day! Obviously, you’re looking at one right now if you’re reading this. I’m looking at one to tell you this. My phone is face down to my right, and my smart watch buzzes every few minutes with a new notification that lures me back to my phone. (Thinking about all this screen time reminded me that I have blue-light-cancelling glasses at work that I should wear all day, every day, and yet they go unused most of the time).

Think about all the screens you look at on a regular basis. You most likely stare at a computer screen all day long at work, check your phone and/or watch multiple times during that time as well, and then you get home, maybe you consult your iPad for that recipe to cook with, and enjoy your meal in front of the TV while reruns of the Office play on repeat. You doom scroll Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, until you are surprised to look and see what time it is! You probably should go to bed. So you use your phone to set your alarm (and let’s face it, scroll through the social apps one more time before you’re out for the night), and then lie awake, wondering why you can’t sleep well. Then you get it up and do it again.

What would you do all day if you couldn’t look at your phone or your TV? What if you couldn’t type your thoughts onto your computer, or even ask Alexa to tell you a joke? You couldn’t play Animal Crossing on your Switch, or Spiderman on your new PS5. Would you read? Look at pictures? Finally clean your house? Sleep for a whole day?

It’s just 24 hours for $2400. Could you do it? You can apply here.