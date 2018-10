Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, and Tenille Townes are coming to town on Saturday, February 23rd.

The Burning Man Tour will be stopping by the Mizzou Arena. Tickets go on sale for the show on Friday, November 2nd at 10am!

Early this Summer Dierks dropped a new album The Mountain with thirteen new songs.

We are excited to welcome Dierks Bentley to Mizzou Arena on Saturday, February 23rd!