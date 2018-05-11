What is the fate of your favorite TV show?

It’s that time of the year. When the major networks release to the public which shows are getting new life and which ones are getting the axe. Did yours make the cut?

The biggest news out of the bunch has to be Fox’s Brooklyn Nine Nine. The show has had five successful season and a cult following to go with it. People are outraged at the decision. BUT there is hope! Hulu is reported to have interest in the series… we’ll see what happens.

ALSO! Rick and Morty fans.. get ready to get schwifty! The series has been renewed for a massive 70 episodes! Which… puts it into syndication possibility and at least 5 more seasons!

For a full list of renewals, cancellations, and undecideds, click here!