DID YOU KNOW THAT BOB’S BURGERS IS BECOMING MOVIE?!

I’m always late to the party

If you’re not already watching Bob’s Burgers you are MISSING OUT! I only recently discovered how amazing and hysterical this gem of a show is and I’ve probably watched all of the seasons 3 times through.

Cut to YESTERDAY when I found out that THEY’RE MAKING A MOVIE!!!

So I guess it’s been in the works for a while now but, as with most things, it was postponed due to covid but now it’s back on track and coming out IN MAY!!! Furthermore, I found out about its existence because they were announcing that the trailer was ready!

I’ll be honest, I’m not SUPER impressed with the trailer but that makes me feel really good about the movie because, so many times, the best parts of the movie are what you see in the trailer. This leads me to believe that they left the really funny stuff for the movie.