Did You Get Your $600 Stimulus Money Last Night??

You might want to check your bank account balance. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says your $600 stimulus payment might have already been deposited.



I just checked my banking app and no $ for me yet, what about you??

“These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week,” Mnuchin tweeted yesterday. Remember if you got your tax return via direct deposit that is how your stimulus cash will show up as well.

If you received your tax return in the mail you will also see your stimulus & show up in a check and those paper checks will begin going out today (12/30).

Track your stimulus money here