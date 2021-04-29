Dexter S9 Has a Teaser, This is Not a Drill!

It has been EIGHT years since we las saw Dexter… and now there’s a new teaser and a release time frame for the rebooted Season 9 of Dexter on Showtime! This fall, we’ll get to return to the story and HOPEFULLY get a BETTER ending to the show!

I’d like to give you a minor recap of where we left of, but I might have blocked most of it out. I remember being REALLY disappointed in the series finale. I also remember Dexter had faked his own death and was living out in the wilderness. I might need to go watch the show again…