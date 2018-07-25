Demi Lovato Update: What Really Happened

As the news of Demi Lovato being taken to the hospital dropped yesterday, there were numerous updates coming in quickly. Almost 24 hours after the incident, we’re still trying to figure out what really happened. Here’s what we’ve determined.

First and foremost, her publicist released a statement last night.

Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.

The good news is that Demi is awake. We will not say she is “okay”, as she is on a long road to recovery. As to what is speculation vs. the truth, we are left without confirmation. Here’s what we know:

Emergency tapes released by TMZ reveal the singer was discovered unresponsive and Narcan was administered, which appeared to revive her. Narcan is used to treat opioids. It was speculated that heroin was the cause of the OD, however, sources are saying that is incorrect. There are also reports a “drug-related” item was removed from the house, and that item is NOT commonly associated with heroin. For her part, it’s reported Demi has not been co-operative, and won’t reveal what might have caused the OD.

We’ve been hearing no illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia was taken from the home, and this is not being investigated as a criminal act, meaning no charges are being filed at this time.

We have heard reports saying Demi was out partying Monday night with pictures reportedly showing her looking very happy on her private Instagram. Other reports say there was an all-night party at her house. We do know Demi tweeted out early Tuesday morning that she was guesting on Fox’s “Beat Shazam” later that night in a pre-recorded episode. Fox later decided to pull the episode out of respect to the singer and her family.

Lovato was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City on Thursday.

A Troubled Past

Demi’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, revealed in her memoir from earlier this year, “Falling Without Wings”, the struggles really started to spiral when the singer was 16, as she began breaking curfew and getting into drugs and alcohol. At just 17, Demi Lovato entered treatment for many different demons, from bipolar disorder to bulimia, self-harm, and addiction. She was there for 3 months. Unfortunately, shortly after leaving treatment, she relapsed and was put in a sober living facility, where she remained for over a year. She lived there while filming the X-Factor in 2012.

The singer has been very open with her struggles, and revealed even more during last year’s Youtube documentary, “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated”. She has also been a big advocate for mental health and body positivity, announcing she was offering free counseling and therapy services on her tour through a group called CAST Foundation, with dates through the end of March.

As that tour was wrapping up, Demi tweeted out a big anniversary.

Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible. 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 15, 2018

Fast forward 3 months later to June 21st. Demi stuns the world as she releases a new song, “Sober”, apologizing to family, friends, and fans as she lyrically reveals she’s “not sober anymore”. She reportedly had fired her manager mid-tour, and soon severed ties with CAST. Sources have said she felt she could manage her vices on her own responsibly.

TMZ is also reporting this was not a shock to friends, and that she’s been struggling with drugs for weeks, even prior to the release of “Sober”.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).