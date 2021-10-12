Demi Lovato Says Don’t Call Extraterrestrials ‘Aliens’!

Demi wants you to stop calling ETs ‘aliens’.

Demi said in a recent interview with Pedestrian.tv how we should communicate with ETs and why we should NOT call them aliens anymore.

“I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now. But, I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned.”

‘Unidentified’ is a 4 episode show streaming now on @PeacokTV! It takes Demi Lovato on a road trips with their sister Dallas and friend Matthew to look for proof of UFOs and other out of this world beings.

“I have been a believer my whole life” Lovato said. “And I just thought, you know, I’m in a position in my career right now where I’m dipping my toes into a lot of different waters. And this was just kind of a natural next step. I wanted to film everything that goes down when I go and search for these UFOs so that my fans can come along for the ride.”