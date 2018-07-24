Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized With Heroin Overdose

Update: 4:00p – People magazine reports Demi is “Okay and stable”. It has also been reported Demi was found unconscious by paramedics earlier today as was reportedly given Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotics overdoses.

Reports have come in from TMZ today that Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital from her home just before noon today. It’s rumored that she overdosed on heroin.

Back on June 21, Demi announced that after 6 years of sobriety, she had relapsed and was no longer sober. Since then, reports have continued to come in that she’s been spotted partying to all hours of the night, hanging out with stars like G-Eazy, who himself has had struggles with substance abuse in the past. Sources close to her have also expressed their concerns anonymously to the media as well.

Earlier this morning she took to twitter to express her excitement for appearing on “beat Shazam” tonight.

Oh hi 😘 Guess who’s on @BeatShazamFOX tonight at 8/7c? pic.twitter.com/53v6PPb4oh — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 24, 2018

The 25 year old singer last appeared at the California Mid-State Fair this past Sunday with friend Iggy Azalea. When question about her concerns about Demi, Azalea told Entertainment Tonight that she was proud of Demi for confronting her demons.

Tweets of support from stars are pouring in.

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

We’ll keep you updated as the story continues to develop.