Demi admitted that she ‘I didn’t control any of my life’ during her addiction.

Demi Lovato’s documentary “Dancing With The Devil” premieres on YouTube TV tomorrow (Tuesday 3/23). She was on CBS “Sunday Morning News” yesterday and revealed more details on where she was at when she was “Ten minutes from death” in her 2018 OD.

“I’m now in control of my finances, I’m now in control of the food that I eat, how often I work out”