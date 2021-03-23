Dancing With the Devil is Officially Here

Demi Lovato is an incredible singer. She’s someone’s friend. She’s someone’s daughter. Her story could be anyone’s story. She has struggled a lot in life, from a diagnosis of Bi-Polar Disorder (which in the documentary, she reveals she was misdiagnosed), to dealing with addiction as a teenager… and an adult. She’s also struggled with an eating disorder, and sexual assault.

Honestly, I didn’t know or think much about her, just that she was a former Disney star and could sing really well, but I happened to watch her first YouTube documentary, called Simply Complicated and realized she was MORE than that. The documentary, which I watched more because I was on a top 40 radio station, than that I really wanted to, turned me from a casual listener to a straight up Demi Lovato FAN.

So I followed her overdose closely in 2019. I’m so incredibly inspired by how open she is about her learning process. She doesn’t hide the messy parts of herself, she shows them to the world like a blue print, a “maybe you can learn from me” moment. She’s made mistakes but she owns them. She doesn’t blame, she doesn’t point fingers, she says “yes, this happened and it shouldn’t have.” To me it’s these “messy” type people who should be looked at as role models, more than the perfect, poised, never-slip type of people. She’s real, she’s raw, she’s flawed. She’s relatable.

The first two episodes of Dancing with the Devil dropped today, and I’m going to go home and watch them ASAP. To make it easy, so you don’t have to search, here they are: