Daily Dirty With Jaime 10/4/17

Tyra Banks And Boyfriend Erik Asla Split; Jennifer Lopez Postpones Vegas Residence After Vegas Massacre; Maksim Chmerkovsksiy Didn’t Dance On DWTS Monday

Tyra Banks And Boyfriend Erik Asla Split

Tyra Banks and Erik Asla have split up after 5 years of dating. According to reports, there’s no bad blood between the couple and the break up was amicable. Banks and Asla have been raising a baby boy together. The child was born via surrogate in 2016. No word on how co-parenting will work now that the couple is separated.

Jennifer Lopez Postpones Vegas Residence After Vegas Massacre

Jennifer Lopez has postponed her residence after the tragedy in Las Vegas. She had three shows originally scheduled for today, Saturday and Sunday. Jennifer is heart broken that such a senseless tragedy occurred. She tweeted Monday morning.

I ❤️ Las Vegas…feeling so broken this morning — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) October 2, 2017

Maksim Chmerkovsksiy Didn’t Dance On DWTS Monday

Three weeks in and there’s already trouble on DWTS. Maks and Vanessa Lache aren’t getting along. It’s so bad in fact, that Maks didn’t dance on Monday’s episode. It was announced that he would not be dancing due to “personal issues.” Yikes!