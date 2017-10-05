Daily Dirty 10/5/17

Demi Lovato Reveals Who Her New Song “Ruin The Friendship” Is About; Travis Scott Wants To Marry Kylie Jenner; Selena Is Dropping Hints For The Weeknd

Demi Lovato Reveals Who Her New Song “Ruin The Friendship” Is About

Demi was on Ellen DeGeneres’ Show and she confirmed that she’s just friends with Nick Jonas. She admitted that “Ruin The Friendship” was about Ellen, obviously. Demi went on to say that she will never reveal who her songs are actually about.

Travis Scott Wants To Marry Kylie Jenner

Sources say Travis has been pressuring Kylie to marry now that she’s pregnant with his child but her family is skeptical of his intentions.

A source revealed, “they think that he wants her to have his kid and then marry him so that he can have a free ride,” the insider said. “Kylie does want to be married one day, but she does not know if she wants it to be with him. She clearly still loves Tyga.”

Should Kylie marry Travis or steer clear?

Selena Gomez Is Dropping Hints For The Weeknd

Sources say Selena Gomez is ready to marry The Weeknd and is giving him some gentle nudges.

“Selena has been doing a little bite of research and leaving pages open on her laptop for Abel to ‘accidentally’ find when she’s not around,” says a source close to the couple. The source continues that Selena also has “a Pinterest board plastered with photos of engagement rings”. Omg she’s just like us! Do men even pick up on these subtle signs or are they oblivious?