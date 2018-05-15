Daily Dirty May 15: Backstreet Boys and Drake

Backstreet Boy’s making every 90’s girl dreams come true AND it’s the summer of Drake!

EVERYBODY….Yeahhhhh…Rock your body because we’ve been waiting long enough for this, right?! If you’re a nostalgic 90’s #BSB fan like myself, you’ve been keeping up and impatiently waiting for the new single, “Don’t go breaking my heart” to drop. If you can hold out another a TWO days, I have a feeling it will be all well worth it! The group recorded the song after the first leg of their very successful Las Vegas residency, which picks back up July 25th! The popular boy band will perform on ABC’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series July 13th. Nothing makes me happier than hearing the sneak peek from Kevin Richardson working his magic on the piano to what can be one of 2018’s best hits! Check it out below and tell me it doesn’t get you pumped! Our hearts are not, I repeat, not ready for what’s about to come!

It’s about time Drake comes close enough to the Mid-Westerners! He has finally announced that he’ll be hitting the road with Migos for the tour this summer. The rapper shared the news Monday, (May 14th) writing, “Aubrey and The Three Amigos”. Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday.” Now is your chance to see him LIVE at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, July 31st!! (Insert hearts in the eyes emoji!) General tickets go on sale Friday, May 18th and I strongly suggest getting them as soon as you can because well we all know, he’s such a hot commodity these days and with two songs at the top of all the charts across the globe, he’s exactly who everyone and their momma want to see this year! Definitely crossing this off my bucket list! How excited are you to see Drake coming to KC?!