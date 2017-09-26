Daily Dirty 9/26/17

Kylie Jenner Is PREGNANT!; Justin Bieber Parodies Niall Horan’s Album Cover On Instagram

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant

Kylie Jenner is having a baby before she’s legally allowed to drink, but her family is fully on board … TMZ has learned. Kardashian sources say, the family doesn’t view Kylie as a 20-year-old. They think her age is both deceptive and irrelevant, because she’s developed a maturity way beyond her years. Right or wrong, the family feels her success in business and financial independence gives her license to do what she’s wanted for 2 years … to have a baby. The fam was shocked at first, but is accepting. Kylie is an involved aunt to 6 kids. As for having a baby with Travis … she got pregnant within 2 months of starting to date him. What we don’t know whether this was a planned pregnancy or not. Either way, we’re told Kylie immediately embraced it. We don’t know if Travis felt the same way. TMZ broke the story, Kylie and Travis are having a girl.

Justin Bieber Parodies Niall Horan’s Album Cover On Instagram

Niall Horan is currently gearing up for the release of his first solo album, Flicker, due out October 20. Bieber was so into it, he recently dedicated an entire Instagram post to the pic.

Nial’s Original Album Cover