Creepy Movie Alert!

Looks like Netflix is comin through for us again!

SPOOKY SEASON IS UPON US!

So Netflix has come out with some pretty creepy stuff right? Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor, and You all come to mind. WELL Yesterday a trailer came out for a brand new limited series that looks like it’ll be on par with the aforementioned legends.

Midnight Mass seems to be about a guy who returns to his (already creepy) hometown, there’s some kind of involvement from a (also creepy) priest. Later the trailer shows a (super creepy) beach full of dead animals.

I’m gonna be honest, I don’t get what this is going to be about but I am VERY excited to find out!