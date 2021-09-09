Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:
TV Television feet up watching Netflix on tv
By Vantage_DS/Shutterstock

Creepy Movie Alert!

Lauren B 18 hours ago Lauren's Blog Leave a comment

Looks like Netflix is comin through for us again!

SPOOKY SEASON IS UPON US!

So Netflix has come out with some pretty creepy stuff right? Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor, and You all come to mind. WELL Yesterday a trailer came out for a brand new limited series that looks like it’ll be on par with the aforementioned legends.

Midnight Mass seems to be about a guy who returns to his (already creepy) hometown, there’s some kind of involvement from a (also creepy) priest. Later the trailer shows a (super creepy) beach full of dead animals.

I’m gonna be honest, I don’t get what this is going to be about but I am VERY excited to find out!

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Zimmer
Copyright 2021, Y107. All Rights Reserved