How Creative Are You?

A simple test created by a research team at Harvard can give your creativity a score, and removes the human bias usually associated with such tests.

The premise is simple: You can think of two words that have nothing to do with each other… can you think of three? four? ten?

The test has you input ten words. The rules are that the words have to be in English, they must be nouns, but not proper nouns, no technical terms or specialized vocabulary, and you must think of the words off the top of your head– so basically don’t look around at your desk or your living room to get word ideas!

Do you think you could come up with ten words that have nothing to do with each other?