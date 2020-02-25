Crazy McDonald’s hacks thanks to TikTok

Just like a friend, McDonald’s is reliable and dependent. You always know what you’re going to get when entering the parking lot with the Golden Arches.
But sometimes you just want to spice things up! However, it can be difficult if you don’t have the cash or time.
TikTok is solving both problems in one fell swoop.
Get ready to try these AMAZING McDonald’s hacks!
Boba Tea
Order a sweet tea and put five creamers in it!
@ogfam0usbriYes my ice fell. It’s good but it’s not the best #mcdonaldschallenge #viral #foryou #mcdonaldshack♬ original sound – ogfam0usbri
McHorchata
Keeping with the drink theme, this one sounds amazing. Mix milk, cinnamon and sweet tea.
@baby.steff#new #fyp #mcdonaldshack #mcdonalds #fyp #thisisfun #iliketiktok #makemeviral #followme #blowthisup #thisissooooogoood♬ SUPER MARIO RUN (Trap Remix) – TRAP MUSIC NOW.
McIncredible Sandwich
Add chicken strips and sour cream to your burger for one crazy good sandwich!
@bigwurzMcredible #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #mcdonalds #mcdonaldshack #viral♬ original sound – bigwurz
Free Hot Chocolate
Ask for some hot water and grab two chocolate sauce packets.
@kyledelisiProbably one of the best free drinks you can get! #free #mcdonalds #chocolate #fyp♬ Fantasy – Remix Mariah Carey feat. ODB – Old Dirty Bastard
Ice Cream Float
Who said you can’t have the best of both worlds at McDonald’s?
@yourstrulylaurenok but why is this so GASSSS!! mcdonald’s sweet tea with ice cream instead of creamer #sweettea #fyp #CleanFreshHype #mcdonalds♬ SIX’FO – ZaeHD & CEO
Buffalo French Fries
Buffalo anything is my love language! And some McDonald’s French Fries and we are talking about HEAVEN ON EARTH!
@jackson.howeMcDonald’s got fries!!😩😍#fyp #mcdonalds #diy #yum♬ CEO of speaking French – c.est.bon.bon
Espresso Sundae
Need a little pick me up? Hello to the perfect afternoon snack!
@maveenaespresso sundae 🤭 #fyp #foryoupage #mcdonalds #maccas #mcds #canada #yyc #calgary #alberta #xyzbca #4you♬ SUGAR – BROCKHAMPTON
Ice Cream Sandwich
How could you not crave an ice cream sandwich during summer?
@kyledelisiok this literally slaps bye. #mcdonalds #itwentlike #ThatsWhatILike #ceo #free♬ Wish (feat. Trippie Redd) [Trippie Mix] – Diplo
Currently calculating how I can try all these tricks during my next visit to McDonald’s!