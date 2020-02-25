Listen Live
Crazy McDonald’s hacks thanks to TikTok

Liz February 25, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Just like a friend, McDonald’s is reliable and dependent. You always know what you’re going to get when entering the parking lot with the Golden Arches. 

But sometimes you just want to spice things up! However, it can be difficult if you don’t have the cash or time. 

TikTok is solving both problems in one fell swoop. 

Get ready to try these AMAZING McDonald’s hacks!

Boba Tea

Order a sweet tea and put five creamers in it! 

@ogfam0usbriYes my ice fell. It’s good but it’s not the best #mcdonaldschallenge #viral #foryou #mcdonaldshack♬ original sound – ogfam0usbri

McHorchata

Keeping with the drink theme, this one sounds amazing. Mix milk, cinnamon and sweet tea. 

 

@baby.steff#new #fyp #mcdonaldshack #mcdonalds #fyp #thisisfun #iliketiktok #makemeviral #followme #blowthisup #thisissooooogoood♬ SUPER MARIO RUN (Trap Remix) – TRAP MUSIC NOW.

McIncredible Sandwich 

Add chicken strips and sour cream to your burger for one crazy good sandwich!

 

@bigwurzMcredible #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #mcdonalds #mcdonaldshack #viral♬ original sound – bigwurz

Free Hot Chocolate

Ask for some hot water and grab two chocolate sauce packets. 

 

@kyledelisiProbably one of the best free drinks you can get! #free #mcdonalds #chocolate #fyp♬ Fantasy – Remix Mariah Carey feat. ODB – Old Dirty Bastard

Ice Cream Float

Who said you can’t have the best of both worlds at McDonald’s?

 

@yourstrulylaurenok but why is this so GASSSS!! mcdonald’s sweet tea with ice cream instead of creamer #sweettea #fyp #CleanFreshHype #mcdonalds♬ SIX’FO – ZaeHD & CEO

Buffalo French Fries

Buffalo anything is my love language! And some McDonald’s French Fries and we are talking about HEAVEN ON EARTH! 

 

@jackson.howeMcDonald’s got fries!!😩😍#fyp #mcdonalds #diy #yum♬ CEO of speaking French – c.est.bon.bon

Espresso Sundae

Need a little pick me up? Hello to the perfect afternoon snack!

 

@maveenaespresso sundae 🤭 #fyp #foryoupage #mcdonalds #maccas #mcds #canada #yyc #calgary #alberta #xyzbca #4you♬ SUGAR – BROCKHAMPTON

Ice Cream Sandwich

How could you not crave an ice cream sandwich during summer? 

 

@kyledelisiok this literally slaps bye. #mcdonalds #itwentlike #ThatsWhatILike #ceo #free♬ Wish (feat. Trippie Redd) [Trippie Mix] – Diplo

Currently calculating how I can try all these tricks during my next visit to McDonald’s! 

