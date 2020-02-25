Crazy McDonald’s hacks thanks to TikTok

Just like a friend, McDonald’s is reliable and dependent. You always know what you’re going to get when entering the parking lot with the Golden Arches.

But sometimes you just want to spice things up! However, it can be difficult if you don’t have the cash or time.

TikTok is solving both problems in one fell swoop.

Get ready to try these AMAZING McDonald’s hacks!

Boba Tea

Order a sweet tea and put five creamers in it!

McHorchata

Keeping with the drink theme, this one sounds amazing. Mix milk, cinnamon and sweet tea.

McIncredible Sandwich

Add chicken strips and sour cream to your burger for one crazy good sandwich!

Free Hot Chocolate

Ask for some hot water and grab two chocolate sauce packets.

Ice Cream Float

Who said you can’t have the best of both worlds at McDonald’s?

Buffalo French Fries

Buffalo anything is my love language! And some McDonald’s French Fries and we are talking about HEAVEN ON EARTH!

Espresso Sundae

Need a little pick me up? Hello to the perfect afternoon snack!

Ice Cream Sandwich

How could you not crave an ice cream sandwich during summer?

Currently calculating how I can try all these tricks during my next visit to McDonald’s!