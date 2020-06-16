CPS To Hold In-Person Graduations

The graduation ceremonies will be held July 30-August 2 at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Each graduate will be given two tickets for guests to attend inside the ceremony location and two tickets for guests to watch a live feed of the ceremony in a different overflow area at the school.
Rock Bridge Thursday July 30
Douglas Friday July 31
Hickman Saturday August 1
Battle Sunday August 2
We’re excited to share that #CPSBest has more information on in-person graduation ceremonies that will take place next month. A letter was sent to seniors and their families today. 🎓🎉@PStieple @CPSRuk @QPprincipal @battleprincipal @JacobSirna @DrErycaNeville pic.twitter.com/X4ke4ObKUP
— Michelle Baumstark (@mbaumstark) June 15, 2020