When Can You Get Your Covid-19 Vaccine?

The Covid-19 pandemic has been raging on for the better part of a year, now, thoroughly disrupting our lives and changing them profoundly. The first Stay-At-Home order was issued by Governor Mike Parson on April 6, 2020, and that’s when the severity of this pandemic really set in for the majority of Missourians. The city of Columbia is still under a mask order and will be for the foreseeable future! With all of this in mind, so many people wonder “when can I get my vaccine doses?”

Obviously, we all know and agree that anyone working in the healthcare field was first, but Missouri is currently in Phase 1B, Tier 2 of the Vaccine Rollout Plan. Your profession and your health status determine where you fall in line. For those who are overall healthy, you may not know where you stand.

Fortunately, Missouri has created the Covid-19 Vaccine Navigator website to help you determine when you’re eligible for the vaccine and get you scheduled for it.

Their website shows four steps to vaccination.

Step 1: Register and assessment- register with your name, birth date, health status (that will be verified at time of vaccination), and employment. They’ll determine which group you belong to and they’ll even notify you when you’re group is ready to be scheduled!

Step 2: Schedule- When your group is up, you’ll be able to return to this website and schedule your first shot.

Step 3: Begin Vaccination- Once you’ve scheduled, all you need to do is show up for your appointment and get dose 1!

Step 4: Get 2nd dose- Which vaccine you get, either Pfizer or Moderna, depends on when your second dose is scheduled. You’ll receive an email or text with your next steps. Return to the same provider for your second dose.

If you’re on the “give me the vaccine ASAP” train, then make sure you get registered now!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER