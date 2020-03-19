COVID-19 Update March 19: Big Changes in Mid-Mo

This has been one incredibly long week as we adjust to our new temporary reality. Each day has brought new updates, some which have been unsettling. But we’ll persevere when we stay calm.

Here’s the latest updates from today in Mid-Missouri:

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Boone County. They are in their 60’s and 70’s, having contracted the virus from out of state contact with others who had the virus. One is at the VA Hospital and reported shortness of breath. Additionally, there are 2 cases in Cole County and 1 in Pulaski County.

Cole County has put a ban on gatherings of more than 10. Effective 12:01am Monday, all restaurants, bars, taverns, event centers, clubs and movie theaters to be closed for indoor and outdoor seating. However, they may continue to provide curbside, drive through, take out and delivery services.

Columbia Public Work has suspended parking enforcement on streets and garages, hoping to encourage usage of downtown take-out and curbside services.

We are also hearing of companies closing their doors due to COVID-19. As there is no way of know how long the virus will impact the businesses, many are also sadly doing massive layoffs.

State assesment tests for the kids have been cancelled for the year.

“There is a time and a place for statewide required assessments and now is not the time. Effective immediately, Missouri will be cancelling statewide required assessments for this school year.”

–@MoCommissioner pic.twitter.com/5GetlpBVrm — Missouri DESE (@MOEducation) March 19, 2020

