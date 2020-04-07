Donate Blood During The COVID-19 Pandemic: When And Where

You can help those in need during this COVID-19 pandemic by just donating blood!

The American Red Cross is teaming up with Boone Hospital Center and Stephens College for community blood drives:

*April 15 from 11a-4p

*April 16 from 11a-4p

*April 20 from 11a-4p

*April 21 from 11a-4p

*April 22 from 11a-4p

*These drives will be held in the Kimball Ballroom at Stephens College (6 N College Ave, Columbia, MO 65201).

For more information and to make an appointment:

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Visit redcrossblood.org

Call 1.800.REDCROSS

Fact: Every two seconds someone needs blood in the U.S.

If you have the time and resources, please consider giving blood during this trying time. We will all get through this together, but we must stick together!

Know of others doing things big and small in Mid-Mo to help others smile and feel better?